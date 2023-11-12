B. Riley Comments on Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

