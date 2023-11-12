B. Riley Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,994 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 509% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,791 put options.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.92.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $406.28 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,246,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

