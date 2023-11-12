Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.