BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $996.22 million 1.69 $284.97 million $2.93 7.73 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.31 $30,000.00 $0.03 290.10

This table compares BankUnited and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSTS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 11.86% 8.91% 0.61% NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BankUnited and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 1 0 2.00 NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats NSTS Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, capital call lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.