Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $18.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.55. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $132.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.