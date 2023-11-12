Berenberg Bank Cuts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 840

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.60) to GBX 840 ($10.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RS Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 709.60 ($8.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 713.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 761.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.80).

RS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at RS Group

About RS Group

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($179,700.04). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

