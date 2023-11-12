bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

bluebird bio Stock Down 1.8 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

