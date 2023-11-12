BMO Capital Markets Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5686973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

