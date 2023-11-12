Boyd Gaming Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

