Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) versus SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Review

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Broadcom and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 14 0 2.74 SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $848.52, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.83%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Broadcom.

This table compares Broadcom and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 39.25% 74.31% 23.13% SkyWater Technology -8.61% -34.08% -6.62%

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $33.20 billion 11.90 $11.50 billion $32.52 29.44 SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.27 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -11.21

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.