Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $70.42

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.42.

Several analysts have commented on LI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,905 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.