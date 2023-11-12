Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $70.42

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.42.
Several analysts have commented on LI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Li Auto Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
