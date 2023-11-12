Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target at $16.00

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

RMAX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,786.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,786.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,027,186 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

