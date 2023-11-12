Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target at $29.40

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $280,485. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,497,000.

SGH stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

