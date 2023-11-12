Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avery Dennison Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.01. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

