Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.18.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.6 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.72 and a 1-year high of C$12.06.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

