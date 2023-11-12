Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $2.11 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summer Road LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 344,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

