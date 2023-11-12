Brokers Offer Predictions for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

