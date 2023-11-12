Brokers Offer Predictions for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.24. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,652. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

