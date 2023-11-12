Brokers Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 18.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.