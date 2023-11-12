Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $31,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.