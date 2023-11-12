Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$68.50

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$68.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.45.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$58.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$59.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

