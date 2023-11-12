Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.
eEnergy Group Stock Performance
Shares of eEnergy Group stock opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Thursday. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.68 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £18.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.04.
About eEnergy Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eEnergy Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.