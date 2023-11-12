Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

Shares of eEnergy Group stock opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Thursday. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.68 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £18.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.04.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

