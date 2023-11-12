Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) price target on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 388.80 ($4.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £413.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.61.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

