Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.36 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.