Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.62.

bluebird bio stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 3,411,065 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,013,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,577,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

