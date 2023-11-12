Centrus Energy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centrus Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $365,704.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

