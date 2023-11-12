Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Trading Up 3.9 %

CERS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 621.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 656,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 565,549 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 22.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $187,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 854,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.