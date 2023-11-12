CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:NVA opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.88. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.16.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.2268041 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.