Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

