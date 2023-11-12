Contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $774.65 million 2.36 $217.61 million $2.82 6.82 Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.14 $17.63 million $2.67 6.31

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 24.93% 12.99% 1.61% Chesapeake Financial Shares 16.35% 14.57% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.