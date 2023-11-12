Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Chesswood Group Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:CHW opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,567.91. In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,567.91. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,208 shares of company stock worth $752,025. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

