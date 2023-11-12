Cormark Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.15. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFC. CIBC set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$206.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$208.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$198.12.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

