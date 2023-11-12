Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$860.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.62.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.62 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 64.72% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.9033333 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$228,163.94. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.