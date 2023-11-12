Critical Analysis: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.77 $300.00 million $9.14 12.29 ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.49% 25.76% 7.83% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Science Applications International and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $113.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 684.31%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats ARB IOT Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

