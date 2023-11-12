Critical Contrast: EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

EUDA Health has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 3.25 -$24.88 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.78 $6.64 million $0.42 29.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than EUDA Health.

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 2.39% 12.52% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EUDA Health and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats EUDA Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

