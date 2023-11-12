Critical Survey: AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AB International Group and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB International Group N/A N/A N/A BM Technologies -29.87% -28.05% -18.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AB International Group and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.34 -$780,000.00 ($1.58) -1.52

Analyst Ratings

AB International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BM Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AB International Group and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than AB International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BM Technologies beats AB International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on the acquisition and development of various intellectual property. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website. In addition, the company is involved in the video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment. Further, it owns and leases franchises, patents, and copyrights, as well as licenses to others. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

