CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

