CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

CBAY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $894,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

