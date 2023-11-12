DA Davidson Comments on OneSpan Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $9.52 on Friday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

