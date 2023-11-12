DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Primoris Services stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $5,193,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 140.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

