DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

