Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Richard Sylvester acquired 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.