Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

STRO opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

