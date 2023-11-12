Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) vs. PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) Financial Survey

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.48 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 0.98 -$96.78 million ($1.97) -0.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -590.80% -245.59% -89.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,808.61%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Summary

PHAXIAM Therapeutics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

