Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.87 and a 1 year high of C$16.40.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

