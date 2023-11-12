Elutia (ELUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Elutia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $1.47 on Friday. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elutia in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elutia in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELUT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 393.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 175.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

