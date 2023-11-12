Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENFN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $105,010. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enfusion by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,693 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enfusion by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

