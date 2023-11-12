Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.