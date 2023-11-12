Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

