Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

